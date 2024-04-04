Hawaii police officer who alleged racial discrimination by chief settles for $350K, agrees to retire

HONOLULU (AP) — A county in Hawaii has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that the police chief discriminated against a captain for being Japanese American. That included an alleged episode when the chief squinted his eyes, bowed repeatedly and said he couldn’t trust Japanese people. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu in 2021 against the Kauai Police Department and county. Paul Applegate, who is part Japanese, alleged that Chief Todd Raybuck mocked Asians on multiple occasions. Under the settlement there is no admission of fault or liability. Also under the terms, Applegate has agreed to retire from the department.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.