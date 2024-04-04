Hits for sale: Notable artists who have had their music catalogs sell for big money

Kiss agreed to sell their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. They’re the latest to participate in an ongoing trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders inking deals to sell their back-catalogs, often for impressive sums. It’s big business, especially considering that two-thirds of all music streamed is made up of catalog music, and that streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue. AP looks at deals struck by Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Taylor Swift and other notable artists.

