LGBTQ+ foster youths could expect different experiences as Tennessee and Colorado pass opposing laws

DENVER (AP) — The Tennessee and Colorado legislatures have passed bills that would have vastly different impacts on LGBTQ+ foster children. The Republican supermajority in Tennessee passed a measure that would allow children to be placed with families that hold anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs. Colorado’s Democratic majority passed a bill that would install protections for children in such placements. Tennessee’s Republican governor and Colorado’s Democratic governor are expected to sign the bills into law in the coming days or weeks. The bills come amid a national tug of war as red and blue states debate bills targeting and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

