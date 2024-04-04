Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces book detailing her rapid rise in Democratic politics

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new book “True Gretch” will detail her five-year tenure as governor and her journey along the way. The book set to be published in July undoubtedly will fuel speculation over Whitmer’s political aspirations. Her name has often come up as a potential candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. A press release announcing the book was provided exclusively to The Associated Press. It promises Whitmer will share details on how handling the global pandemic led to her being the target of a kidnapping plot. She also will discuss her high-profile bouts with former President Donald Trump during his time in office.

