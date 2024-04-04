Nearly 20 years on, 75-year-old man convicted of murder of British police officer during a robbery

LONDON (AP) — A 75-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of a female British police officer nearly two decades ago during an armed robbery at a travel agency. Piran Ditta Khan was convicted Thursday by a majority of 10-1 after 11 jurors deliberated for almost 19 hours over four days at Leeds Crown Court. Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, died after being shot at point-blank range by one of the three men who had carried out the robbery. Her colleague, Teresa Milburn, survived after being shot in the chest. Khan fled to Pakistan two months after the raid. He was arrested in Jan. 2020 and extradited to the U.K. last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.