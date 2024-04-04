No, a judge didn’t void all of New York’s legalized marijuana laws. He struck down some

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s cannabis industry was briefly upended Thursday by a court ruling that appeared to strike down all the regulations governing recreational marijuana in the state. The ruling was amended within a day to reflect a much narrower decision, but not before cannabis growers, sellers and other supporters voiced concerns about the implications for the already embattled industry. New York’s rollout of legalized marijuana has been defined by a slow licensing process, a supply glut and legal challenges that have allowed an illicit market to thrive. The state Office of Cannabis Management says it’s reviewing the decision.

