One Tech Tip: How to use apps to track and photograph the total solar eclipse
By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
Monday’s total solar eclipse might become one of the year’s most filmed and photographed events. As the moon passes in front of the sun, plunging a swath of North America into a few minutes of darkness, throngs will take pictures or videos of the moment. But powerful solar rays and drastic changes in lighting pose unique challenges in catching that perfect image. To find the best place to capture the eclipse, use online maps. To help plan your shot, there are smartphone apps that show how close you are to the path of totality, play a countdown to key moments and simulate how the eclipse will look in the sky.