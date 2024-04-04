Police officers’ trial on civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols death to stay in Memphis, judge says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the federal trial of four former police officers charged with civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols will be held in Memphis. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris denied motions filed by defense attorneys for the former Memphis Police Department officers to move the trial out of the city or bring in a jury from elsewhere in Tennessee. They said it was necessary because of intense news media coverage and the public release of video related to the beating. Nichols died on Jan. 10, 2023, three days after he was punched, kicked and hit with a police baton after a traffic stop. The officers have pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.

