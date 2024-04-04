Skip to Content
AP National

Tech companies want to build artificial general intelligence. But who decides when AGI is attained?

By
Published 12:04 PM

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

There’s a race underway to build artificial general intelligence, a futuristic vision of machines that are broadly as smart as humans or at least can do many things as well as people can. Achieving such a concept is the driving mission of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and a priority for elite research wings of tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft. It’s also a cause for concern for the world’s governments. Leading AI scientists published research Thursday in the journal Science warning that unchecked AI agents with “long-term planning” skills could pose an existential risk to humanity.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content