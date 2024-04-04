‘The Good Wife’-verse expands with new series ‘Elsbeth’ starring Carrie Preston

After playing the role of Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky lawyer who is often underestimated, 19 times over the course of both “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” Carrie Preston is starring in her own show about the character called “Elsbeth” for CBS. The premiere aired in February and the series returns with two new episodes this Thursday. It will now air weekly through May. Preston calls this opportunity to play Tascioni full-time “a dream come true.” The show’s creators say they were intrigued by a female character who is often underestimated. In “Elsbeth,” Tascioni has relocated to New York to work as a legal investigator with the NYPD. Wendell Pierce co-stars.

