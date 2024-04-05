Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina leads to shortage of a must-have item: mosquito repellent

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In times of triple-digit inflation, Argentines are used to seeing prices for household goods skyrocket, but even they are shocked by the cost of this season’s must-have item: mosquito repellent. Shops across Buenos Aires saw their supply plummet this year as dengue fever cases surged, sending parents and children on feverish hunts for repellent as resale prices shot through the roof. Things have become so bad that even the national government — dealing with surging inflation and daily protests — found time to intervene, lifting import requirements to boost supply as Argentina confronts its worst dengue outbreak in recent memory.

