Ecuadorian police break into Mexican embassy in Quito as diplomatic rift between countries deepens

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian police officers have forcibly broken into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Vice President Jorge Glas is holed up. The raid happened Friday, hours after the Mexican government granted him political asylum amid diplomatic tensions between both countries. The police broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio. The situation of former Vice President Glas was not immediately known. Uniformed officers closed the main access avenue to the site. The Mexican embassy in Quito remained under heavy police guard late Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.