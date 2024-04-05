Egyptian authorities arrest 10 after a pro-Gaza rally calling for severing ties with Israel

CAIRO (AP) — A human rights lawyer in Egypt says the authorities have arrested 10 activists who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest where they accused the government of contributing to the siege of Gaza and called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador. Egypt’s government has condemned Israel’s campaign in Gaza and has played a central role in trying to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. But it has largely banned public protests, and criticism of the country’s ties with Israel is highly sensitive. The activists were arrested on Wednesday and charged with offenses including spreading false information. Their lawyer says they’ve been detained for 15 days while investigations are carried out.

