Emergency operations plan ensures ‘a great day’ for Monday’s eclipse, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is pulling out all the stops for Monday’s total solar eclipse, as it braces for potentially hundreds of thousands of visitors. At a Friday news conference, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said it was 1806 when a total eclipse last crossed the state’s path. The next time will be 2099. He has activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center beginning Sunday to help communities navigate any issues that arise before, during or after the event. Officials urge eclipse watchers to pack snacks, extra phone chargers and paper maps in case of cell service disruptions, and to exercise patience in slow traffic.

