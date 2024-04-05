ESPN executive Norby Williamson leaving network after nearly 40 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Norby Williamson, ESPN’s head of event and studio production, is leaving the network after nearly 40 years. The move was announced in a memo by Burke Magnus, the network’s president for content. Williamson had overseen ESPN’s studio content — including “SportsCenter” — as well as NFL and college football. Williamson was also involved in the controversy in early January between Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel. The war of words between Kimmel and Rodgers resulted in some tension between McAfee and ESPN. McAfee accused Williamson of trying to “sabotage” his program and claimed Williamson had no respect for him.

