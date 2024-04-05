Foul play suspected in the disappearance of two Kansas women whose vehicle was found in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says foul play is suspected in the disappearance of two Kansas women whose vehicle was found abandoned in Oklahoma. OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee said Friday that evidence found in the vehicle in Texas County indicates 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley of Hugoton, Kansas, are victims of foul play. Butler and Kelley were reportedly driving to Oklahoma to pick up Butler’s children for a birthday party March 30, but never showed up. Authorities say Butler and Kelley’s vehicle was found by sheriff’s deputies near Highway 95 in the rural county just south of the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

