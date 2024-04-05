Man found guilty but mentally ill in Indiana officer’s killing gets time served in officer’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man found guilty but mentally ill in the killing an Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his then-girlfriend but to time served for killing the officer. The city’s police chief calls the sentence “deeply” disappointing. Thirty-one-year-old Elliahs Dorsey was found guilty but mentally ill of reckless homicide in February of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 as she responded to a domestic violence call. The Indianapolis Star reports a judge sentenced Dorsey on Thursday to just over five years for killing Leath, but gave him credit for good behavior and counted the years he’s already spent in jail as time served. He was sentenced to 25 years for shooting his then-girlfriend, Aisha Brown.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.