Portland, Oregon, schools and after-school program sued after a 9-year-old girl is allegedly raped

A young girl and her guardian are suing an Oregon nonprofit organization, Portland Public Schools and Multnomah County for $9 million. The lawsuit alleges they were negligent when male classmates sexually abused the girl at school and raped her during an after-school program when she was a nine-year-old third grader. The child attended a Portland elementary school and an after-school program operated by Multnomah County in partnership with Latino Network and Portland Public Schools. Portland Public Schools says it is investigating the new allegations included in the lawsuit. Multnomah County says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Latino Network says it takes the allegations seriously.

