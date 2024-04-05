Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s top prosecutor says six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges. Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement Friday that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite an independent investigation that found the number of traffic stops they reported was higher than the number they actually made. Griffin’s office says the statute of limitations has expired. A federal grand jury probe is ongoing.

