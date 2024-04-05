Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

