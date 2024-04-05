Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the New Mexico contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici. Domenici’s campaign said Friday it raised more than $1.25 million from January through March. That includes a $500,000 contribution by the Republican businesswoman-turned-candidate herself and donations from at least 1,100 people. Heinrich’s campaign says the second-term senator raised more than $1.5 million during the same period from more than 7,600 donors. Domenici is the daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici. Democrats hold a tenuous 51-49 voting majority in the Senate but are defending more seats than Republicans in the November election.

