South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina avoided a second straight stumble in the women’s Final Four, surging past North Carolina State 78-59. The talented and tenacious Gamecocks led by one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter. They outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another blowout. South Carolina advanced to Sunday’s championship game against either Caitlin Clark and Iowa or Paige Bueckers and UConn. Aziaha James scored 20 points for No. 3 seed N.C. State.