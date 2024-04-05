Survivors of Taiwan’s historic quake recall harrowing moments of tremors, being trapped under rocks

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan residents endured harrowing experiences when the ground shook with the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years. People saw rocks tumble onto roadways, watched parts of their homes fall around them and waited for rescuers to free them from the rubble. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency said the quake was 7.2 magnitude while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. The historic quake on Wednesday killed at least 12 people and injured more than 1,000. Several hundred people remained stranded after vital highways were damaged and the walls of some structures cracked. Some of the survivors shared their recollections about the disaster.

By JOHNSON LAI and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.