Turkey arrests two more people suspected of spying for Israel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested two people suspected of providing information to the Israeli spy agency in the latest in a series of such arrests in Turkey. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Friday the suspects allegedly gathered information about people and companies of interest to Israel and passed on the data and documents to Israeli intelligence officials. Six other people who were also detained in the operation were released following questioning. Dozens of people, including private detectives, have been detained in Turkey since January on suspicion of spying for Israel, mostly on Palestinians living in Turkey.

