University of Texas professors demand reversal of job cuts from shuttered DEI initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas association of professors is demanding that the University of Texas cancel the firings of multiple employees. This comes as the university shut down the school’s community engagement division this week to comply with the state’s diversity, equity and inclusion ban. The University of Texas at Austin chapter of the American Association of University Professors called on the university’s president, claiming the firings violate employee’s academic freedom, due process and freedom of expression rights. Texas public universities were forced to make swift changes to comply with one of the nation’s most sweeping bans on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

