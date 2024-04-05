What to know about the $30 million cash heist in Los Angeles
By SEAN MURPHY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police and the FBI are investigating the theft of as much as $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility. The burglary over the Easter weekend is among the largest cash heists in U.S. history. Few details about the theft have been publicly reported. Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company, in Sylmar. The Canada-based company also operates fleets of armored cars. Company officials did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.