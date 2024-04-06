Dutch police have detained activist Greta Thunberg at a climate demonstration in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg is among dozens of people who have been detained by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city. Thunberg was seen in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of a protest Saturday against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries. A heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting onto the road. But a small group of people managed to sit down on a road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

