Ecuadorian police broke into Mexico’s embassy, sparking outrage. Why is this such a big deal?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On Friday night, diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador dramatically imploded after Ecuadorian police burst into Mexico’s embassy in Quito and arrested Jorge Glas, Ecuador’s former vice president. What has provoked such fierce outrage? International law experts and leaders across the region have said that the move violated long-established international laws that few leaders have dared to breach.

