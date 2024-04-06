Germany’s Scholz warns of the rise of right-wing populists ahead of upcoming EU elections

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of threats posed by right-wing populists Saturday as he addressed a gathering of center-left European parties ahead of the European Parliament elections. Scholz arrived in Romania’s capital Bucharest for a conference of the Party of European Socialists, whose bloc in the European Parliament, the Socialists and Democrats, is the second-biggest in the legislature. The 27-nation bloc will hold elections June 6-9. Scholz said that right-wing populists are campaigning against what he called a “united Europe” and that a prosperous EU capable of “getting things done” is the best response to populism and autocrats.

