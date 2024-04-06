Kansas lawmakers approve a tax bill but the state still might not see big tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are struggling to overcome political divisions that have prevented their state’s residents from seeing major income tax cuts over the past two years even as other states have slashed income tax rates. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill early Saturday morning that would cut income, sales and property taxes by more than $1.5 billion over three years. Statements from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly earlier in the week and from a top aide Friday night suggested she might veto the plan. It wasn’t clear supporters would have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override such an action. Most Republicans backed the plan but Democrats were split.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.