Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 6 and wound 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces overnight attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, local officials reported. The governor of the Kharkiv region said missile strikes on the city damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars. Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, he said in a statement.

