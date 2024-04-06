SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area

CONWAY, Arkansas (AP) — A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas is responding to an incident at a shopping mall. Conway police on Saturday asked people to avoid the area until further notice. Police said on Facebook that officers are responding to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center but did not elaborate further. Some responders to the social media post said they were locked down in nearby stores. Photos posted by a television station showed numerous police cars at the shopping center’s parking lot. Conway is about 33 miles north of Little Rock.

