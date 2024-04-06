Things to know when the Arkansas Legislature convenes to take up a budget and other issues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting at the Capitol for a session that will focus on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ $6.3 billion proposed budget for the coming year. The budget is the top agenda item for the session that kicks off Wednesday with Sanders addressing the Legislature. Nearly all of the spending increase Sanders has proposed goes toward education and is linked to a law she signed last year creating a school voucher program. But there may be an effort to roll back or repeal a law dealing with cryptocurrency mining operations. That law has faced backlash from some communities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.