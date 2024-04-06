When will Fed cut rates? As US economy flexes its muscles, maybe later or not at all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ever since the Federal Reserve signaled last fall that it was likely done raising interest rates, Wall Street traders, economists, would-be homeowners — pretty much everyone — began obsessing over a single question: When will the Fed start cutting rates? But now, with the U.S. economy showing surprising vigor, a different question has arisen: Will the central bank really cut rates three times this year, as the Fed itself has predicted — or even cut at all? A blockbuster March jobs report reinforced the notion that the economy is managing quite nicely on its own. Employers added a huge burst of jobs — more than 300,000 — and the unemployment rate dipped to a low 3.8%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.