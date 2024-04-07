10,000 miles and 352 days later, a UK man reaches his goal of running the length of Africa

RAS ANGELA, Tunisia (AP) — British charity fundraiser Russ Cook has reached the northernmost point of Africa, completing a year-long quest to run the length of the continent. Dozens of supporters cheered Sunday as Cook reached a rocky outcrop in northern Tunisia. The 27-year-old set off from South Africa on April 22, 2023. He has run more than 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) across 16 countries in 352 days. The run has raised more than 690,000 pounds ($870,000) for charities. On crossing the finish line, Cook said he was “a little bit tired.” Cook, who is known on social media by his nickname, Hardest Geezer, said he planned to celebrate with a strawberry daquiri.

