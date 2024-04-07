Hank Aaron rose above racist hate mail and threats in pursuit of Ruth’s home run record 50 years ago
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Former teammates, Braves executives and family members remember Hank Aaron’s unwavering strength despite receiving racist hate mail and threats during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record. Teammates including Dusty Baker and Tom House will return Monday as the Braves celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th homer. Baker was on deck and House caught the record homer in the Braves bullpen before delivering the ball to Aaron at home plate. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to attend a preview of a new Aaron exhibit at the Atlanta History Center.