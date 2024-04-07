Key lawmakers float new rules for personal data protection; bill would make privacy a consumer right

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two lawmakers from opposing parties are floating a new plan to protect the privacy of Americans’ personal data. The draft legislation was announced Sunday by two lawmakers from Washington state — Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell. Their proposal would make privacy a consumer right and set new rules for companies that collect and transfer personal data. Congress has long debated ways to safeguard personal data, but partisan disputes have doomed previous proposals. The new measure from Cantwell and McMorris Rodgers hasn’t been introduced yet, but their bipartisan support indicates the measure is likely to get serious consideration.

