Many cancer drugs remain unproven 5 years after accelerated approval, a study finds

Researchers have found that most cancer drugs granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration do not deliver on their early promise. The program allows the FDA to grant early approval to drugs that show favorable initial results against debilitating or fatal diseases. In exchange, drug companies are expected to do rigorous testing and produce better evidence before gaining full approval. The study found that between 2013 and 2017, there were 46 cancer drugs granted accelerated approval. Of those, only 43% demonstrated they improved or extended patients’ lives in confirmatory trials. The research was published Sunday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.