Massachusetts city is set to settle a lawsuit in the death of an opioid-addicted woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Relatives of a Vermont woman whose obituary drew national attention for its candid and heart-breaking discussion of her opioid addiction appear to have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over her death. The family sued the city of Springfield, Massachusetts, and law enforcement, accusing them of failing to provide adequate medical care. The family of Madelyn Linsenmeir accused law enforcement of ignoring the 30-year-old mother’s pleas for help before she died of an infected heart valve. Court documents indicate the Springfield City Council is scheduled to consider the settlement involving the city and three police employees. The deal doesn’t cover the sheriff’s office or its workers, who were also sued.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.