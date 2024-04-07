Sheriff: Florida college student stabs mom to death because ‘she got on my nerves’

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student is charged with first-degree murder after Florida authorities say he drove to his mother’s home and stabbed her multiple times because she got on his nerves. Emmanuel Espinoza drove from the University of Florida to Frostproof, Florida, on Saturday for a family event and planned to stay with his mother. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the college student began stabbing 46-year-old Alvia Espinoza when she answered the door. Judd says she collapsed and died and he called 911 to confess to the slaying. The mother was a local second grade teacher.

