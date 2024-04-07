South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has launched its second military spy satellite into space, days after North Korea reaffirmed its plan to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year. South Korea’s second spy satellite was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Monday it will check whether the satellite functions properly via its communications with an overseas ground station. The Koreas each launched their first spy satellites last year amid rising animosities. They said their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor each other and enhance their own missile attack capabilities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.