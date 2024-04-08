Cyprus president and Lebanese caretaker premier urge EU financial aid to curb migration from Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese caretaker prime minister and the Cypriot president are calling on the European Union to provide financial support to help cash-strapped Lebanon stop migrants from reaching European shores. President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Beirut Monday came after he urged the EU last week to intercede with Lebanese authorities to help stop boatloads of Syrian refugees from heading to the east Mediterranean island nation. Najib Mikati said the situation needed a framework agreement with the EU, referring to already sanctioned migration-linked European financial packages with Tunisia and Egypt. Migration has been a priority issue between the two countries, with Lebanon hosting some 805,000 UN-registered Syrian refugees.

