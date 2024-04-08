Jonathan Majors faces sentencing for assault conviction that derailed Marvel star’s career

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors is set to be sentenced in New York for assaulting his former girlfriend. The once-rising Hollywood star faces up to a year in prison but could also be sentenced to probation during an appearance in a Manhattan court on Monday. Prosecutors and defense lawyers declined to say what punishment they’ll be seeking ahead of the hearing. A jury found Majors guilty of a misdemeanor assault charge and a harassment violation in December but acquitted him on a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. The conviction stems from an altercation last March with Majors’ then-girlfriend.

