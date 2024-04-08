New Jersey officials drop appeal of judge’s order to redraw Democratic primary ballot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All of the New Jersey clerks who opposed a federal court ruling requiring them to redraw Democratic primary ballots have withdrawn their appeals. Following the action, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia formally dismissed the appeal Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi had ordered Democrats to scrap a ballot that listed party-endorsed candidates in a bracketed group apart from other candidates. Three candidates filed a lawsuit challenging the so-called county line primary system, saying it gave an unfair advantage to party-backed candidates.

