UConn takes precautions to prevent a repeat of the vandalism that followed the 2023 title game

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Precautions are in place at the University of Connecticut designed to prevent a repeat of the violence and vandalism that marred the celebrations of the school’s 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship. In advance of this year’s Final Four, the school removed the aluminum light posts along Hillside Road, the main thoroughfare through the center of campus. The school also has limited the size of the campus watch party planned for Monday’s title game against Purdue to 6,700 students, all of whom won tickets to the event through a lottery. A total of 39 people were arrested in disturbances following the Huskies’ win over San Diego State last April.

