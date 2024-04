Mexico’s outgoing leader is unhappy with the first presidential debate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is expressing dissatisfaction with the country’s first presidential debate ahead of the election in June. He claimed Tuesday the debate’s narrative focused on what his opponents say instead of what he says his administration has achieved. Mexico’s Constitution limits presidents to one six-year term, so President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot run again. He has long compared his administration to the most heroic chapters of Mexican history. So he was angry the debate moderators posed questions about corruption or problems with the education and health care systems. Those are issues he says he has resolved.

