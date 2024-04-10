2 Nigerian brothers plead guilty to sexual extortion after death of Michigan teen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two Nigerian brothers have pleaded guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday that 22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi of Lagos, Nigeria, pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys. The Ogoshis were accused of running an international sextortion ring in which they posed as a woman and which resulted in the suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 2022. The Ogoshis were accused of soliciting an explicit photo from DeMay and then extorting him. They were extradited from Nigeria to stand trial in the U.S. and now face a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

