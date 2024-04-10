Hong Kong denies entry to Reporters Without Borders’ representative in latest blow to press freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Reporters Without Borders says its representatives was denied entry into Hong Kong, calling it a “new decline” in the city’s press freedoms. The group, also known as RSF, says its Taipei-based staffer Aleksandra Bielakowska was stopped at the Hong Kong airport on Wednesday by immigration officers earlier in the day. She was detained, questioned and had her belongings searched three times before she was denied entry to Hong Kong. RSF says this “marks a new decline in the already poor press freedom climate in the territory.” Bielakowska was to meet journalists and attend the trial of Jimmy Lai, the media tycoon and founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper who is currently facing national security charges.

