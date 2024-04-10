Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address Congress amid skepticism about US role abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Congress to address U.S. lawmakers on the importance of keeping a strong partnership between the two countries at a time of tension in the Asia-Pacific. Kishida is in Washington this week visiting President Joe Biden as the White House completes hosting each leader of the Quad. It’s an informal partnership between the U.S., Japan, Australia and India that is seen as important to countering China’s growing military strength. Kishida is expected to talk about the future of the Japan-U.S. relationship. He will be addressing many Republicans who have urged the U.S. to take a less active role internationally in line with the ethos of Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

