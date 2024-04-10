Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly’ movie and Blumhouse reviving ‘Blair Witch’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Margot Robbie has her sights on another toy. The “Barbie” producer and star is making a Monopoly movie, with Hasbro and Lionsgate behind it, the companies announced Wednesday at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas. Lionsgate also said it was developing a new “The Blair Witch Project” with the horror experts at Blumhouse, the studio behind “The Purge” and “M3GAN.” It will be the first in a multi-year pact between Jason Blum’s company and Lionsgate, drawing on the studio’s library titles. The first “Blair Witch” was released in 1999 and became a phenomenon at the box office.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.